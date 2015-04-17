Andy Pitts

Spitfire - Death from Above

spitfire skateboard tiger wings logo swirl death wheels flying
I've been off the dribbble radar for a bit - but I'm back and it feels good to be here! Throwing up a new Spitfire graphic I've been chomping on for some future apparel stuffs - meow!

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
