Thought I'd share my home workspace. Cool to see how unique other designers spaces are. Took me a while to get it all together, but couldn't be happier with my setup!

Stuff Specs:

- Wood desk (actually a dining table - but I like the extra space)

- Notebook

- Clear ruler

- Pental Twist Erase - 0.9 lead (best pencil ever)

- Proteous Core Gaming Mouse (crank dat sensitivity)

- PSB Alpha PS1 Powered Speakers

- PSB Subseries 100 Compact Subwoofer

- Fostex Colume Controller

- Wacom Cintiq 27QHD monitor + stylus

- MacPro 12-core x 2.7ghz , 64gb RAM, x2 AMD FirePro D700s (my baby)

- Promise Pegasus2 6TB RAID (tucked in the back ... shhh)