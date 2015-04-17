Matt Jylkka

Thought I'd share my home workspace. Cool to see how unique other designers spaces are. Took me a while to get it all together, but couldn't be happier with my setup!

Stuff Specs:
- Wood desk (actually a dining table - but I like the extra space)
- Notebook
- Clear ruler
- Pental Twist Erase - 0.9 lead (best pencil ever)
- Proteous Core Gaming Mouse (crank dat sensitivity)
- PSB Alpha PS1 Powered Speakers
- PSB Subseries 100 Compact Subwoofer
- Fostex Colume Controller
- Wacom Cintiq 27QHD monitor + stylus
- MacPro 12-core x 2.7ghz , 64gb RAM, x2 AMD FirePro D700s (my baby)
- Promise Pegasus2 6TB RAID (tucked in the back ... shhh)

