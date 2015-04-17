Alex Martineau

Numbers

Alex Martineau
Alex Martineau
  • Save
Numbers typography type design numbers illustration
Download color palette

Working on some type ideas for a project. The hash style numbers work really well when layered on top of each other. Happy Friday Dribbble!

Created at @Milkshake

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Alex Martineau
Alex Martineau
Partner & designer at Milkshake.

More by Alex Martineau

View profile
    • Like