Adrianne Hawthorne

Pink Nail Spa // Logo

Adrianne Hawthorne
Adrianne Hawthorne
  • Save
Pink Nail Spa // Logo logo branding identity nails salon coral pink spa manicure pedicure wordmark
Download color palette

In progress logo design for Pink Nail Spa in Oak Park, IL.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Adrianne Hawthorne
Adrianne Hawthorne

More by Adrianne Hawthorne

View profile
    • Like