Brad Soroka
Telepathy

Apple Watch Tennis Pro Concept

Brad Soroka
Telepathy
Brad Soroka for Telepathy
Hire Us
  • Save
Apple Watch Tennis Pro Concept design apple watch app ui ux icon mobile infographics dashboard graph sports
Download color palette

Sport the Apple Watch while playing tennis to track your every move. Get stats on your forehand, backhand, swing speed and hit streak. If your opponent is wearing one, you can get stats on where you swung the ball from throughout the match.

This concept is part of a series of Apple Watch concepts we've designed here at Digital Telepathy. Check out the blog post here!
http://www.dtelepathy.com/blog/inspiration/apple-watch-app-ideas

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Telepathy
Telepathy
Hire Us

More by Telepathy

View profile
    • Like