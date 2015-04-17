Steve Simpson

Jacket: The Wordsmith

Steve Simpson
Steve Simpson
  • Save
Jacket: The Wordsmith illustration book cover jacket design hand lettering hand drawn type limited palette pattern sea illustrated barcode fun
Download color palette

Hand lettered book Jacket for Patricia Forde's new novel, The Wordsmith published by Little Island
Gold Foil - embossed
full process: https://www.behance.net/gallery/25393095/The-Wordsmith-jacket
thanks for watching :))

Steve Simpson
Steve Simpson

More by Steve Simpson

View profile
    • Like