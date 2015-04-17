🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I wasn't going to post this here since I'm not going to be using Dribbble as a platform for the project, but oh well. It's Friday and I'm feeling good...
I'm starting a new project where every Thursday (possibly more frequent depending on the response) I'll post a picture of someone's name that I'll either letter or calligraph. I'll choose this name by randomly selecting one commenter on a #colinyouout post. You can mention someone else's name, but then they have to comment as well. If you like a particular style of lettering or calligraphy then please use that as your comment. If not, anything will do. Even a thumbs up emoji will suffice. Feel free to use any platform: Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Chiming in on all three platforms gives you better odds of being selected that week.
EDIT: For this post only, I will include everyone who comments below.