Colin Tierney

ColinYouOut

Colin Tierney
Colin Tierney
Hire Me
  • Save
ColinYouOut hand lettering lettering calligraphy inabrush
Download color palette

I wasn't going to post this here since I'm not going to be using Dribbble as a platform for the project, but oh well. It's Friday and I'm feeling good...

I'm starting a new project where every Thursday (possibly more frequent depending on the response) I'll post a picture of someone's name that I'll either letter or calligraph. I'll choose this name by randomly selecting one commenter on a ‪#‎colinyouout‬ post. You can mention someone else's name, but then they have to comment as well. If you like a particular style of lettering or calligraphy then please use that as your comment. If not, anything will do. Even a thumbs up emoji will suffice. Feel free to use any platform: Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Chiming in on all three platforms gives you better odds of being selected that week.

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

EDIT: For this post only, I will include everyone who comments below.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Colin Tierney
Colin Tierney
Welcome. You’ve reached your final destination.
Hire Me

More by Colin Tierney

View profile
    • Like