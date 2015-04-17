Paul Messal

Southern Shadow

Playing with a vector shadow technique that I pickup up from @Bob Ewing and @Ian Barnard at their Creative South workshop.

Thanks guys, this is sooooo much easier than the way I used to do it!

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
