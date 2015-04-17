Tyler Corbett

Overworld Test

Tyler Corbett
Tyler Corbett
  • Save
Overworld Test game video game nes nintendo rpg final fantasy hof the hero of ferron tiles tileset 8-bit spritesheet
Download color palette

After tweaking my tileset, I started building out a test of the overworld to make sure that nothing was wrong with each sprite. This was great because I found that I could actually remove some tiles, and then add new tiles to help develop this world a little more.

Tyler Corbett
Tyler Corbett
Interactive Designer

More by Tyler Corbett

View profile
    • Like