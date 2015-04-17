🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working alongside https://dribbble.com/alexanderklement , we decided to start our own “36 days of type”. As we both have different visual styles (I work in illustration while Alex works in 3D) we thought It will be fun to work together on this to push each other and see what we could achieve.
I've actually been eating a lot of pizza lately... Started from the crust to have my letter "V" ;)
This is Alex’s “V”
https://dribbble.com/shots/2024132-V-36-Days-Of-Type-U2
Check the whole project here: http://instagram.com/36daysoftype