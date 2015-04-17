V - 36 Days of Type

Working alongside https://dribbble.com/alexanderklement , we decided to start our own “36 days of type”. As we both have different visual styles (I work in illustration while Alex works in 3D) we thought It will be fun to work together on this to push each other and see what we could achieve.

I've actually been eating a lot of pizza lately... Started from the crust to have my letter "V" ;)

This is Alex’s “V”

