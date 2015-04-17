Nathan Lewis

Homebrew Label

Nathan Lewis
Homebrew Label beer label packaging woman silhouette leaves
WIP label progress for a beer the girlfriend and I brewed. We call it "Dark Maiden". Victorian forest vibes.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
