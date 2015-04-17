Don Gaines

Recycle Bikes for Kids Logo (drafts)

Recycle Bikes for Kids Logo (drafts)
Working on some branding for my buddy Joe who runs a non-profit that offers a program for adults to come and fix up kids bikes. Volunteering hours can lead the adult (or kid) to a bike of their own. Super excited to be working on this with Joe.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
