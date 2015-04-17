Terry Sieting

Beacon Soccer Field Mark

Terry Sieting
Terry Sieting
Hire Me
  • Save
Beacon Soccer Field Mark soccer star beacon lansing
Download color palette

This is a mark I created for the Beacon Soccer Field located in Lansing, MI. The project is an urban soccer field that serves as a gathering place for neighborhoods and is meant to be replicated around the country.

For more, follow me on Instagram & LinkedIn!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Terry Sieting
Terry Sieting
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Terry Sieting

View profile
    • Like