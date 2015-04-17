Luma Vine

Forest Hills Baptist Church

Luma Vine
Luma Vine
  • Save
Forest Hills Baptist Church logo brand identity church god jesus pillars sun rays cross circle emblem
Download color palette

Logo concept for a church. They asked for a focus on the building architecture with a balance between modern and traditional. Rejected concept.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Luma Vine
Luma Vine

More by Luma Vine

View profile
    • Like