Nutanix Dribbble

A few months ago we had the pleasure of working with the insanely talented team at Nutanix to develop their stunning new corporate site. We led Wordpress development and contributed to UX. The end product is a beauty thanks to outstanding work from the entire team, including design from @Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦ , icons from @Axel Herrmann, and initial development by Tamino Martinius. Incredibly honored to have worked on this project with such talented folks. Keep your eye on Nutanix! Big things in the future!
View the live site here!