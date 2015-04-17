Stephen Olmstead

Star Wars Villain Helmet Icons - Kylo Ren

Stephen Olmstead
Stephen Olmstead
  • Save
Star Wars Villain Helmet Icons - Kylo Ren helmet icon star wars kylo ren
Download color palette

I keep telling you guys: if Star Wars taught me anything, its that bad guys look much more sinister when they have an awesome helmet. ;) View 2x for detail.

Couldn't resist picking this series back up and taking a stab at the new SW:TFA baddie: Kylo Ren. There's not a ton of source material out there just yet, but used what you can see in the trailer and found these reference images: http://www.theverge.com/2015/4/16/8431709/star-wars-episode-vii-promo-art-kylo-ren

40279bcbdfbd93f1de515c839cb1f472
Rebound of
Star Wars Villain Helmet Icons - Boba Fett
By Stephen Olmstead
View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Stephen Olmstead
Stephen Olmstead
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Stephen Olmstead

View profile
    • Like