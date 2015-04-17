Star Wars Villain Helmet Icons - Kylo Ren

I keep telling you guys: if Star Wars taught me anything, its that bad guys look much more sinister when they have an awesome helmet. ;) View 2x for detail.

Couldn't resist picking this series back up and taking a stab at the new SW:TFA baddie: Kylo Ren. There's not a ton of source material out there just yet, but used what you can see in the trailer and found these reference images: http://www.theverge.com/2015/4/16/8431709/star-wars-episode-vii-promo-art-kylo-ren