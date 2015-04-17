QuizFox Loading

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
These are all three loading environments comped together into one! These were done for the upcoming app QuizFox (link below). There were a lot more parts that we did throughout the rest of the app but these were definitely the stars of the show. QuizFox should be available in the next couple of weeks so keep an eye out for it!
The fox, egg, and chicken (hidden) were illustrated by the amazing @Mike | Creative Mints
QuizFox site: http://www.ulamamedia.com/#
http://www.wewander.tv/