Owen Chikazawa

QuizFox Loading

Owen Chikazawa
Owen Chikazawa
  • Save
QuizFox Loading loading fox cloud forest sun tree mountain lake night star constellation walk cycle
Download color palette

These are all three loading environments comped together into one! These were done for the upcoming app QuizFox (link below). There were a lot more parts that we did throughout the rest of the app but these were definitely the stars of the show. QuizFox should be available in the next couple of weeks so keep an eye out for it!

The fox, egg, and chicken (hidden) were illustrated by the amazing @Mike | Creative Mints

QuizFox site: http://www.ulamamedia.com/#

http://www.wewander.tv/

26 qf night still
Rebound of
Fox in the Night
By Owen Chikazawa
View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Owen Chikazawa
Owen Chikazawa

More by Owen Chikazawa

View profile
    • Like