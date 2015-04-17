Team Detail

Michael McNeive
Drexler

Michael McNeive
Drexler
Michael McNeive for Drexler
Instead of an arrow, or saying read bio, I worked up a paper clip/attachment element to indicate that there's more on the "other side." See this flipping and transitioning up to full screen with a full image, bio, etc.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Drexler
Drexler
BALTIMORE
