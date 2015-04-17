Laney Fisher

Muscle Memory

Laney Fisher
Laney Fisher
  • Save
Muscle Memory hand lettering brush script script vector custom type crayola
Download color palette

Tried out some new tools this morning! I can't get over the type of muscle memory that comes with practicing brush lettering. Using the pen tool has become so much more intuitive because of the vectorizing process with these pieces.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Laney Fisher
Laney Fisher

More by Laney Fisher

View profile
    • Like