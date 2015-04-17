Jerod James Gibson

Deercam

Deercam deer cam camera negative space black and white nature minimal eye antlers
Revisiting an older project :) Kinda liking this little guy.

Edit: I also wanted to keep the design structured within a square and have equal line weights throughout for resizing.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
