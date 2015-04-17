Jobs page 'cons

Daniel Haire
These little fellas are going to be used on our new jobs page to help recruit top tier talent.

From top left to bottom:

Atlanta's hottest startup
Competitive salary
Unlimited snacks + lunch provided everyday
Unlimited vacay and sick days
Fully paid benefits
Access to any equipment you need

Clearly, it's a pretty sweet gig. Be on the lookout for our updated jobs page to hit the internet shelves next week!

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
