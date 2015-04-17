Grant Fisher

Dentistry Icons

Grant Fisher
Grant Fisher
Hire Me
  • Save
Dentistry Icons vector icon illustration concept dentist tooth mouthwash toothpaste tools graphic
Download color palette

Some icons for a company 'playbook' of sorts.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Grant Fisher
Grant Fisher
Illustrator + Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Grant Fisher

View profile
    • Like