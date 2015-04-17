Kenrick Ramsay 👾

Lucario Poster

Kenrick Ramsay 👾
Kenrick Ramsay 👾
  • Save
Lucario Poster pokemon lucario poster negative space
Download color palette

Simple poster design I did back in the day when I was bored in college

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Kenrick Ramsay 👾
Kenrick Ramsay 👾

More by Kenrick Ramsay 👾

View profile
    • Like