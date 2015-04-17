Certified Trainer and Operator Patches

Embroidered arm patches for a bridge inspection equipment company. These will be given to graduates of the 'Certified Operator' course and the 'Certified Trainer' course. The patches work as a pair or individually. Not all operators will be certified trainers. Stacked? Side by side? The official arrangement has yet to be decided. I'm thinking of using a silver thread or something that has reflective qualities. I'll post an update once these patches are produced.