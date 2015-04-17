Matt Benson

Certified Trainer and Operator Patches

Matt Benson
Matt Benson
  • Save
Certified Trainer and Operator Patches tag patch icon design logo apparel badge
Download color palette

Embroidered arm patches for a bridge inspection equipment company. These will be given to graduates of the 'Certified Operator' course and the 'Certified Trainer' course. The patches work as a pair or individually. Not all operators will be certified trainers. Stacked? Side by side? The official arrangement has yet to be decided. I'm thinking of using a silver thread or something that has reflective qualities. I'll post an update once these patches are produced.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Matt Benson
Matt Benson

More by Matt Benson

View profile
    • Like