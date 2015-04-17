Damian Allende

Bulldogs

Damian Allende
Damian Allende
  • Save
Bulldogs french bulldog english bulldog bulldog dog pup puppie animals
Download color palette

I've started #the100dayproject making illustration on instagram.
I hope you like it, guys.

These two pals are part of it ;)

If you wanna see more, check please https://instagram.com/d3miancom/

Peace!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Damian Allende
Damian Allende

More by Damian Allende

View profile
    • Like