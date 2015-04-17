Wireframes - Salesflare

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I'm currently working on a redesign of a product website for a sales software service.
Project is still in the early stages and I'm currently working on wireframes and getting the flow of the website right.
In regards to design style, we're considering metro-style feature presentation in a clean manner to assure usability. I'll be excited to present progress as this project moves along!