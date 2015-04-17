Stefan Kaltenegger

A friend's wedding

Stefan Kaltenegger
Stefan Kaltenegger
  • Save
A friend's wedding letterpress gold freshpressed
Download color palette

The invitation to a good friend's wedding - freshly mixed with fine typography and letterpress applications.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Stefan Kaltenegger
Stefan Kaltenegger

More by Stefan Kaltenegger

View profile
    • Like