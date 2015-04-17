Oxygenna

Free Outline Web Icon Set

Free Outline Web Icon Set free freebie psd icon outline design vector web design icons
A brand new Web Outline Icon Set.
Perfect to use on your web projects. Available in PNG, PSD and Ai format. Feel free to download and share!

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
