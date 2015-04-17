Jakub Dembowski

Personal branding / demk.

Jakub Dembowski
Jakub Dembowski
  • Save
Personal branding / demk. personal branding demk dembowski logotype self branding typo
Download color palette

Yo!
At last i made my personal logo.
My personal site is incoming www.demk.pl with sketches, drawings, identities, visuals and graphic design inside.

# Tons of signatures i made, anyway i picked the first one ;)

Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Jakub Dembowski
Jakub Dembowski

More by Jakub Dembowski

View profile
    • Like