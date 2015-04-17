Jocelyn Caron

Spotify Icon IOS 8

Jocelyn Caron
Jocelyn Caron
  • Save
Spotify Icon IOS 8 flat ios spotify clean gradient icon minimal logo app iphone
Download color palette

@Spotify icon, do you like it ?

8ac5232ee0b0a1622a4bc4feea908035
Rebound of
Infinity Icon iOS 7
By Oliur
View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Jocelyn Caron
Jocelyn Caron
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jocelyn Caron

View profile
    • Like