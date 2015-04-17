Matt Williams

Sweet Tooth Logo

Sweet Tooth Logo logo branding brand design illustration doughnut pink sweet tooth cake
Logo designed for a startup design agency consisting of freelance illustrators, web designers and product designers. Check out their site, share the link, share the love. sweettoothdesign.net

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
