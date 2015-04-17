Mikey Cattell

Mid Section Edwards and Walker Opticians

Mikey Cattell
Mikey Cattell
Hire Me
  • Save
Mid Section Edwards and Walker Opticians design opticians boutique web website main section cattell site garamond font gold baroque cta
Download color palette

Another shot from Edwards and Walker Opticians website - it is live, but in a very early phase 1. Really had fun with this part, not only with the design but also got my hands on some lovely HTML/CSS styling within the build - border-image.

http://www.edwardsandwalker.com/

Mikey Cattell
Mikey Cattell
Designer, dad, retro gamer and football fan
Hire Me

More by Mikey Cattell

View profile
    • Like