Alvaro Garcia

Ipad drawing (Paper App)

Alvaro Garcia
Alvaro Garcia
  • Save
Ipad drawing (Paper App) django ipad drawing paperapp apple
Download color palette

Trying out the Paper app for Ipad. Drawing of Christopher Waltz from the movie Django

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Alvaro Garcia
Alvaro Garcia

More by Alvaro Garcia

View profile
    • Like