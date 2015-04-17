Charli Prangley

Image treatment exploration

Charli Prangley
Charli Prangley
  • Save
Image treatment exploration image treatment header photography photography
Download color palette

WIP shot of an exploration into an image treatment style for a new landing page. I'm able to step a little outside the usual brand style for this one so trying new things is fun!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Charli Prangley
Charli Prangley
Web designer. Speaker. Writer. YouTuber.

More by Charli Prangley

View profile
    • Like