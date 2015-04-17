SANFILIPPO Designbüro

Poster Design for Musician Jochen Bredel

Poster Design for Musician Jochen Bredel
This poster was made for Jochen Bredels new album, you can listen at https://soundcloud.com/jochen-bredel/sets/raumzeit

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
