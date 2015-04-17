Radek Pšurný
HR Manager - Virtual Job

Radek Pšurný for Motionhouse
HR Manager - Virtual Job motion design animation illustration manager
Explainer video for Virtual Job by Motionhouse.cz
Designed by @Tom Vránek
Full video https://vimeo.com/121008590

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
