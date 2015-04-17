Survival Game Concepts

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I was recently sought out by an indie game dev company to create some concepts for an upcoming survival game. I can't say much at the moment, but it's a pretty cool project in the works.
There's a chance I was subconsciously inspired by Mad Max. That walking stick has become his best friend. Basically it's his "Wilson".
I apologize for the over-saturation of pixel art as of late, it just seems to be what's going on lately.