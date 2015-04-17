Jordan Manuel

X Wing

Jordan Manuel
Jordan Manuel
  • Save
X Wing blender low poly isometric x-wing starwars spaceship
Download color palette

I made it into the second round of a competition in which the first round's theme was spring. If you haven't noticed my first shot was the product of that round. This rounds theme was space. So heaps of things came into my mind. Aliens, planets, spaceships, etc. As a kid and still now I love Star Wars. So this piece is inspired by the X-Wing fighter.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Jordan Manuel
Jordan Manuel

More by Jordan Manuel

View profile
    • Like