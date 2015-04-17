Sebastiaan Klijnen

Skyline of New York

Skyline of New York skyline new york art vector illustration city buildings bridge empire boat water park
NWYRK Media is the crossmedia company behind premier New York brands such as We Like NY and the magazine MNHTTN. This artwork is an extension of the corporate identity.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
