Wireframing Sketch Symbols

Set of simple Sketch symbols for wireframing.

- to change color please use Color Adjust on symbol
- for other direction you can Flip and Rotate symbol

https://github.com/mariuszostrowski/wireframingsketch

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
