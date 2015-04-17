Mats-Peter Forss

Relationship Over Religion

Relationship Over Religion christian poster creative inspiration religion grunge modern faith jesus hope
Ian Barnard reminded me of what true faith is all about. Wanted do a rebound with my own style.

It's not about all the works, but the relationship. Keep it fresh and works will follow.

Rebound of
Relationship over Religion
By Ian Barnard
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
