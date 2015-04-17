Mohammed Elberkawi

S&T Phone

S&T Phone sketch and toon moetion c4d animation 3d flat smooth slick illustration
Getting the hang of Sketch & Toon before starting my next project. Whipped this lil dude up real quick!

Shout out to the stunner @EJ Hassenfratz for entering me to the world of S&T!

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
