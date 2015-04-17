mickael merley

Preview-details of some nba players heads.
working on a side project "Big 3 Theory" : made illustrations and poster of the big men of the 16 NBA teams in playoffs in 2015

The links of the 2 conferences (Eastern & Western) are coming soon :)

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
