Origami Freebie - Recreate UniqDay

Origami Freebie - Recreate UniqDay
Recently,some of my friends asked me to teach them Origami Basics.I had no time to create something.When I saw UniqDay in my iphone's screen,I decided to recreate it for prototype teaching & self-practice.

Jiyong Ahn is designer & developer of this app（I hope you don't mind I recreate it.）

It's a simpe but sophiscated app,which focused on event countdown.Every details makes me delightful.

I highly recommand you guys download it & use it.

qtz file can download at here:https://www.dropbox.com/s/bceqfd2mfs1h46a/UniqDay.zip?dl=0

