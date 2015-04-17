SANFILIPPO Designbüro

Crown Software, Product Design

SANFILIPPO Designbüro
SANFILIPPO Designbüro
  • Save
Crown Software, Product Design product design no cgi no 3d software
Download color palette

How to visualize Software? We created and designed the concept of 3 cubes for every Crown business area and their sub areas. Here you can see one main shot of the real produced cubes (no CGI).

Thank you for Following.
Press 'L' if you like this work.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
SANFILIPPO Designbüro
SANFILIPPO Designbüro

More by SANFILIPPO Designbüro

View profile
    • Like