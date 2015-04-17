Pol Alegria
Re-design Logo Concept

Pol Alegria
Pol Alegria for Think Advance_
Re-design Logo Concept
Modernizing the logo of my friend and wedding photographer Arboix Gutierrez.
I changed the typography a more current call Geomanist.
i have been playing with gum colors :D

What do you think?
From Barcelona with Love

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
