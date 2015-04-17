Justas Galaburda

Epic Interior Icon Set

Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
  • Save
Epic Interior Icon Set interior icons outline icons household kitchen electronics furniture bath home flat items outline interior icons
Download color palette

Howdy guys! I'm working on this huge and epic interior and household icon set. Stay tuned for more!

Thunderbolt so shiny you can see a little bit of my workspace :)

By the way, check out my Pinterest page to get best icon design inspiration and awesome freebies. I'm updating it regularly.

Follow me on Pinterest

Get More Dribbble Followers!
Start building your career as a designer by growing your Dribbble audience now!

Worth checking out:
Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram

C673502e796f1df2d1cb4c86e226eeaa
Rebound of
Interior / Household icons
By Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

More by Justas Galaburda

View profile
    • Like