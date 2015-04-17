Jason Cashdollar

CMYK Lighthouse Screen Print

Jason Cashdollar
Jason Cashdollar
  • Save
CMYK Lighthouse Screen Print screen print
Download color palette

4 color CMYK screen print I did last week of a photo I took in Iceland. Always fun to get my hands dirty with some ink and learn a thing or two in the real world.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Jason Cashdollar
Jason Cashdollar

More by Jason Cashdollar

View profile
    • Like