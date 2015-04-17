Thijs Slootjes

EMPIRE

Working on a logo for a new top of the bill luxury saddle line: Empire. I decided to design a custom letter for the name Empire to create the right style that suits the quality of the saddles. What do you guys think?

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
