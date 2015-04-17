Jon Garza

Lowrider Truck and Girl

Jon Garza
Jon Garza
  • Save
Lowrider Truck and Girl illustration pin up girl poster lowrider truck red adobe photoshop hand drawn chicano southwest
Download color palette

Poster of a firme lowrider truck and firme lowrider girl. Poster for sale at my online shop: http://garzagoodies.storenvy.com/products/12724315-red-truck-lowrider

142f329967b034f994076e97d566aace
Rebound of
Lowrider Girl and Red Truck
By Jon Garza
Jon Garza
Jon Garza
Old English Everything.

More by Jon Garza

View profile
    • Like